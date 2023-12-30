'Beautiful Elegant Looking Player': LSG Coach Justin Langer Lauds Skipper KL Rahul Ahead Of IPL 2024

Mitchell Langer praised LSG captain KL Rahul | Credits: Twitter

Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer has heaped praise on captain KL Rahul ahead of IPL 2024. Former Australia coach was appointed as the head of LSG after the franchise parted ways with Andy Flower following the previous season of the Indian Premier League.

KL Rahul was drafted in as a skipper of Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2022. The 30-year-old was part of Punjab Kings as its captain before moving to LSG. Rahul led Lucknow-based team to playoffs in IPL 2022. Though LSG reached played in last season of the tournament but he was ruled out in midway due to right leg injury.

In a video released by Lucknow Super Giants on social media handles, Justin Langer has spoken highly of KL Rahul. He added that he didn't relax until Rahul and Virat Kohli got out during his coaching stint with Australian team. Langer described LSG skipper as 'dangerous' and 'elegant looking' player.

“When I was an Australian coach and we had a series against India, I never used to relax until Virat Kohli and KL Rahul got out. Because he's (Rahul) so dangerous player and he's such a beautiful elegant looking player" Justin Langer said.

"He can play to both sides of the ground. He plays spin and quick bowling well. I feel really grateful and I feel blessed to have a captain like KL Rahul. I'm excited about that." he added.

KL Rahul's record with Lucknow Super Giants

In his first IPL season with LSG, KL Rahul not only led his team to the playoffs in their debut season but emerged as the highest run-getter of the side, aggregating 616 runs, including 2 centuries and 4 half-centuries, at an average of 51.33 in 15 matches.

However, in IPL 2023, LSG skipper didn't have best of his season as he could manage to score only 274 runs, including two half-centuries, at an average of 34.25 in nine matches.

Later, KL Rahul was ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2023 as he injured his right leg during the Lucknow Super Giants match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Overall IPL career, KL Rahul has amassed 4163 runs, including 4 centuries and 33 half-centuries, at an average of 46.77 in 188 matches.

Before Lucknow Super Giants, KL Rahul played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings.