BCCI spends Rs 3.5 cr on charter flight to fly Team India from Manchester to West Indies for ODI series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly shelled out a whopping Rs 3.5 crore to fly the Indian team from the United Kingdom to the West Indies.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led team is on a white-ball tour where they will play three ODIs followed by five T20Is against the Windies.

According to a report in Times of India, the team flew to the Caribbean directly after their ODI series win over England in Manchester.

“The BCCI spend Rs 3.5 Cr on the chartered flight that took Team India from Manchester on Tuesday afternoon to Port-of-Spain by 11:30 PM IST. The reason the chartered flight was booked for the team was not Covid-19,” the publication reported.

Booking flight tickets difficult

The report added: “It is difficult to book so many tickets in a commercial flight—the Indian contingent includes 16 players and members of the support staff, including head coach Rahul Dravid. There are players’ wives who travelled to the Caribbean too.”

The move made sense to the officials as most of the top football clubs in England has their own chartered flight for travelling across the country and abroad.

“Normally in a commercial flight, this expense would’ve been around Rs 2 crore. A business class ticket from Manchester to Port of Spain would be around Rs 2 lakh. A chartered flight is more expensive but it’s a logical option to take. Most top football teams have a charter now,” the report said.

The first of the three ODIs will be played on July 22, Friday, at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

