BCCI set for talks with Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli after T20 World Cup fiasco: Report

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against arch-rivals Pakistan | File Image

A miffed BCCI has reportedly called Team India head coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma and senior batsman Virat Kohli to review the team's performance in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

India's campaign Down Under came to end after a 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of England in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup at Adelaide recently.

According to an InsideSport report, BCCI top official has confirmed that they have called for a Performance Review meeting. The meeting will be convened by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

“We are calling them for a meeting. We are taken aback by what happened in the semifinal. Changes are required. But no decision would be taken without hearing their side. Rohit, Rahul, Virat’s inputs will be taken and the future course of action for the Indian T20 squad will be taken“, a top BCCI official said.

Even the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee's performance will be under review.

It is not clear if the the Chairman of Selection Committee has also been called for the Performance Review meeting.