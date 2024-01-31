BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Reappointed As Chairman Of Asian Cricket Council For 3rd Consecutive Term

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has been reappointed as the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), putting to rest all rumours of him stepping down from the post to run for the ICC chief's position.

The 35-year-old, son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will assume the role of ACC chief for the third consecutive term.

It was being reported earlier that Shah would step away from the ACC to run for the chairman's post at the ICC in November this year. But that news from the Cricbuzz turned out to be false.

Unanimous Backing from ACC Members

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Shammi Silva proposed Shah's extension, a nomination that received unanimous support from all the other ACC members.

Shah, who assumed the ACC presidency in January 2021, succeeding Nazmul Hassan of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), holds the distinction of being the youngest administrator to be re-appointed as ACC President.

Strides in Cricket Promotion and Development

During Shah's tenure, the ACC has made notable strides in the promotion and development of cricket across the Asian region.

Under his leadership, the ACC successfully organised the Asia Cup in both T20 and ODI formats in 2022 and 2023, respectively, showcasing Asia's competence in hosting premier cricket events.