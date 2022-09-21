BCCI elections to be held on October 18: Report

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly | Pic: Twitter

The BCCI elections and Annual General Meeting are reported to be held on October 18.

“There is no intimation as yet, but the top bosses have informed the state associations about the elections in Mumbai on October 18,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Meanwhile, former secretary of the Cricket Association of Bihar, Aditya Verma has accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah of showing apathy and step-motherly treatment towards Bihar cricket, saying in spite of repeated requests, they have paid no attention.

"My fight was for Bihar cricket, I am still fighting for Bihar cricket. I am glad that my fight has brought a series of changes to the BCCI. A president like Sourav Ganguly has come because of this, but the behaviour of these people towards Bihar has remained step-motherly," Verma told IANS.

"With the partition of Bihar in 2000, the identity of Bihar cricket was snatched away. A state of more than 12 crore population is still fighting for basic cricket infrastructure. This is something I have taken up and I will continue till the end," he added.