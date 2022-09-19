e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'If BCCI chief is doing it, you can't stop players': Gautam Gambhir on surrogate advertising in Indian cricket

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 08:27 PM IST
Former India cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has hit out at the BCCI for promoting surrogate advertising in Indian cricket.

Gambhir said that if the Indian board president Sourav Ganguly is endorsing a fantasy league platform then other players cannot be stopped from following suit.

No two ways

“If the BCCI president (Ganguly) is doing it, you can't expect other players not to do it. If he says that no one should be allowed to do it, I think everyone should follow that … It has to come from the top. Either we should ban this completely in India. It can't be statewise. And no one should be allowed to endorse that,” Gambhir told the Indian Express.

Call for collective effort

The World Cup-winning opener said that most of the sponsorship money in the IPL these days is coming from fantasy gaming platforms and it will take a collective effort from the board to stop the menace.

“In the IPL, most of the endorsements and sponsorships are from fantasy league games such as Dream 11. It should be a collective decision from the BCCI whether we should allow this to happen or not,” he added.

article-image

