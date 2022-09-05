'No need to play that shot': Gautam Gambhir slams Rishabh Pant's shot-selection in Asia Cup 2022 defeat to Pakistan

Team India captain Rishabh Pant |

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has slammed Rishabh Pant's shot-selection which led to his dismissal in the Super 4 match against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022.

Pant was dismissed for 12-ball 14 at a crucial juncture when he tried to play a switch hit over the point region. The southpaw did not time the ball well and was eventually caught by Asif Ali.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was not picked in the XI for India's Asia Cup 2022 opener against Pakistan on August 28 as Dinesh Karthik was preferred over the left-hander.

However, an injury to Ravindra Jadeja meant India had to go in with Pant to provide the option of a left-hander in the top six.

"... Rishabh Pant will be disappointed because that's not his shot, his shot is probably hit it over long-on or deep mid-wicket, you end up hitting over there and get out, absolutely you can take it because that's your strength. Your strength is not reverse-sweeping," Gambhir told Star Sports after India's 5-wicket loss to Pakistan.