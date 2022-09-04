Fans slam Rishabh Pant for getting out attempting a rash shot

Rishabh Pant, looked completely out of sorts in his short stay during India’s Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match against Pakistan | File Photo

Rishabh Pant, looked completely out of sorts in his short stay during India’s Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match against Babar Azam’s Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pant came to the crease after India lost the wicket of Mr 360, Suryakumar Yadav in the 10th over. Shadab Khan gave Pakistan the crucial breakthrough and looked in pretty good form. Pant, in the meantime, was in no mood to die wondering and he started playing his shots right from the outset.

He scored four runs off his first seven balls, after which he hit a four off Naseem Shah in the 13th over. He pulled a short length delivery from Naseem and collected a boundary. However, it was the only convincing shot that Pant played in his knock.

In the fourth ball of the 14th over, Pant collected a streaky boundary off Shadab. On the very next ball, Shadab picked up the important wicket of the left-handed Pant.

Pant tried to churn out an audacious reverse sweep, but failed to get any sort of timing on the ball. Asif Ali took a simple catch at the backward point region.

The fans, in the meantime, lashed out at Rishabh Pant for not being able to perform to expectations in the match in Dubai.

