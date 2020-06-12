BCCI calls off Zimbabwe trip

New Delhi

The Indian team's August tour of Zimbabwe was on Friday called off by the BCCI owing to the COVID-19 threat, which hasn't allowed national cricketers to even resume training.

The development comes a day after Sri Lanka Cricket announced that India's limited overs tour in June-July was postponed indefinitely.

"...the Indian Cricket Team will not travel to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe owing to the current threat of COVID-19," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

"Team India was originally scheduled to travel to the island nation from 24th June 2020 for three ODIs and as many T20Is and to Zimbabwe for a series comprising three ODIs starting 22nd August 2020," Shah said.