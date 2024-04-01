BCCI Calls Meeting Of IPL Franchise Owners On April 16, Likely To Discuss Mega Auction And Retentions: Report

IPL Trophy | Credits: Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly called meeting of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises' owner in Ahmedabad on April 16, Tuesday. The board has already sent the invitations to all the 10 IPL team owners.

However, the invitation is only for the franchises' owners as certain significant issues which has to be addressed during the meeting. It has been reported that owners might be escorted by by their CEOs and operational teams for the meeting.

At the time of meeting, the IPL 2024 between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad concurrently.

The meeting will be attended by BCCI President Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah and IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal in Ahmedabad. They will meet and discuss with the IPL teams' owners about certain things that they believe require immediate attention and resolution.

Agenda for the IPL teams owners meeting

The agenda for the meeting between BCCI and IPL teams' owners hasn't yet been revealed but it has been reported that they will discuss forward for the cash-rich tournament. As per the report by Cricbuzz, the Indian cricket board will address several policy decisions, particularly concerning about the mega auction.

The IPL 2025 mega auction is expected to take place in January or February next year and the board might want to discuss about the rules and regulations governing player retention and the team compositions for the next IPL season.

Players' retention likely to be the focus of discussion

It has been reported that the number of players to be retained before the mega auction is likely to be the main focus of the discussion. Every IPL franchise's owners vary views on the players' retention as many believed that number of players to be retained should be increased as teams have established themselves adequately and require contunity to strengthen the fan base across the country.

Apart from players' retentions, the teams' owners and BCCI are likely to discuss to reintroduce right to match card for the upcoming IPL auction. The Right To Match made its debut at the IPL 2018 Auction. Since then, it has been used. The RTM will allow the franchise to retain a player by matching the highest bid amount at the auction.