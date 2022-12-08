BCCI announces schedule for Mastercard home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand & Australia

e-Paper Get App
BCCI announced the schedule for the Mastercard home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand & Australia

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 01:27 PM IST
File Photo
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the upcoming Mastercard home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia. India’s 2022-23, international home season will commence with a three-match T20I & three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in January.

Sri Lanka tour of India, 2022-23

Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue

1 Tuesday 3rd January 1st T20I Mumbai

2 Thursday 5th January 2nd T20I Pune

3 Saturday 7th January 3rd T20I Rajkot

4 Tuesday 10th January 1st ODI Guwahati

5 Thursday 12th January 2nd ODI Kolkata

6 Sunday 15th January 3rd ODI Trivandrum

The action will then move to a three-match ODI series against New Zealand wherein Hyderabad, Raipur and Indore will play hosts. The second ODI on 21st January will be a marquee ODI for the city of Raipur as they will host their first international fixture. Team India will also play a three-match T20I series against New Zealand.    


New Zealand tour of India, 2022-23

Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue

1 Wednesday 18th January 1st ODI Hyderabad

2 Saturday 21st January 2nd ODI Raipur

3 Tuesday 24th January 3rd ODI Indore

4 Friday 27th January 1st T20I Ranchi

5 Sunday 29th January 2nd T20I Lucknow

6 Wednesday 1st  February 3rd T20I Ahmedabad

The Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kickstart in Nagpur from the 9th of February. Team India will then play the next three Test matches in Delhi, Dharamsala & Ahmedabad. This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will be a 4-match Test series feature.


Australia’s tour of India, 2022-23 – Test series

Sr. No. Date Match Venue

1 9th – 13th February 1st Test Nagpur

2 17th – 21st February 2nd Test Delhi

3 1st – 5th March 3rd Test Dharamsala

4 9th – 13th March 4th Test Ahmedabad

The home series will then conclude with a three-match ODI series that will be held in Mumbai, Vizag & Chennai.


Australia’s tour of India, 2022-23 – ODI series

Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue

1 Friday 17th March 1st ODI Mumbai

2 Sunday 19th March 2nd ODI Vizag

3 Wednesday 22nd March 3rd ODI Chennai

