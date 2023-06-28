BCCI Announces India's Tour Of Ireland In August, Here's The Full Schedule

It has been confirmed by Cricket Ireland that India will play a three-match T20I series against Ireland later this year, as announced by the ICC on Tuesday. Details of the series were finalised on Tuesday 27 June, with India set to return to Ireland after their entertaining tour of the country back in 2022. All three matches will be held at Malahide, on the outskirts of Dublin, between August 18 and 23. The series comes immediately after the conclusion of India's all-format tour of the West Indies in July and August.

"We are delighted to welcome India Men back to Ireland for the second time in 12 months," Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, said in a statement as quoted by ICC.

"We saw two sold-out matches in 2022, so to have a three-match series this year should give even more fans the opportunity to enjoy what is always a memorable occasion."

"Our sincere thanks to the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), first, for their continued inclusion of Ireland in the Indian team's busy itinerary and also for working with us to ensure as fan-friendly a schedule as possible—having matches on a Friday and Sunday will hopefully maximise the availability of fans," he concluded.

Bumrah return?

There are high hopes for the swift return of Jasprit Bumrah, as he nears a comeback to competitive cricket. If all goes according to plan, Bumrah could make his international comeback as early as August, potentially during the series against Ireland.

However, the Indian team's management is eyeing the series against Ireland, which includes matches on August 18, 20, and 23, as a target for his comeback.

The primary objective is to have Bumrah fully prepared for the World Cup in October-November, with the Asia Cup in September serving as a lead-up tournament. However, before deploying him in the 50-over format, the Indian team's strategists intend to assess his form and fitness through the T20 matches.

Ireland vs India T20I Series Fixtures

18 August: Ireland Men v India Men - 1st T20I (Malahide; start time 3pm)

20 August: Ireland Men v India Men - 2nd T20I (Malahide; start time 3pm)

23 August: Ireland Men v India Men - 3rd T20I (Malahide; start time 3pm).