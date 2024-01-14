 BBL 2023-24: Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement From Professional Cricket Ahead Of Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Clash
Renegades final match of the ongoing BBL season against Sydney Thunder will be Marsh's last appearance in his professional career.

Hrishikesh Damodar
Sunday, January 14, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Shaun Marsh | Credits: Twitter

Australian batter Shaun Marsh has decided to call it quits from all formats of cricket on Sunday ahead of Big Bash League 2023-24 clash between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder.

Renegades final match of the ongoing BBL season against Sydney Thunder will be Marsh's last appearance in his professional career. The 40-year-old followed his Melbourne Renegades teammate Aaron Finch, who pulled the curtain down on his career after BBL clash against Melbourne Stars.

Shaun Marsh, brother of Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, already retired from first-class cricket at the end of the last season with Western Australia in Sheffield Shield.

