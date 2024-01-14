BBL 2023-24: Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement From Professional Cricket Ahead Of Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Clash

Shaun Marsh | Credits: Twitter

Australian batter Shaun Marsh has decided to call it quits from all formats of cricket on Sunday ahead of Big Bash League 2023-24 clash between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder.

Renegades final match of the ongoing BBL season against Sydney Thunder will be Marsh's last appearance in his professional career. The 40-year-old followed his Melbourne Renegades teammate Aaron Finch, who pulled the curtain down on his career after BBL clash against Melbourne Stars.

Shaun Marsh, brother of Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, already retired from first-class cricket at the end of the last season with Western Australia in Sheffield Shield.