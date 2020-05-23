Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Where to watch live stream in India

In the second week of Bundesliga restart, Bayern Munich is set to charge for an eighth straight league title with their clash against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday at the Allianz Arena.

The fixture will take place without the fans as restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic are still in place.

Here are all the details you need to know about the fixture:

When will the Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt match take place?

The match will take place on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt match take place?

The match will take place at the Allianz Arena.

What time will the Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt match begin?

The match will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt match in India?

Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD2 will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt match in India?

The match will be streaming live on Hotstar in India.

Earlier today, hosts Hertha claimed the Berlin derby bragging rights over Union with a convincing 4-0 victory in their almost empty 74,000-capacity Olympic Stadium.

Hertha moved up to 10th place after the opening match of the second round of games since the Bundesliga restarted last week under strict coronavirus measures thanks to second-half goals from Vedad Ibisevic, Dodi Lukebakio, Matheus Cunha and Dedryck Boyata.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund beat VFL Wolfsburg 2-0 as Raphael Guerreiro and Achraf Hakimi scored one goal each to put the close the gap to one point between Dortmund and Bayern.