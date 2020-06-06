Bayern Munich take stand against racism with 'Black Lives Matter' armband in 4-2 victory against Bayer Leverkusen

It also had to do without fans, as all Bundesliga games are being played without supporters amid strict hygiene measures against coronavirus.

Leverkusen striker Lucas Alario opened the scoring in the ninth minute, staying cool to beat Manuel Neuer at the near post with the outside of his boot. The linesman lifted his flag for offside, but the goal was given after a VAR check.

The home side played well until Leon Goretzka set up Kingsley Coman to equalize in the 27th, then scored himself on a counterattack in the 42nd.

There was still time before the break for Serge Gnabry to grab Bayern's third, lifting the ball over 'keeper Lukas Hradecky.

Though his side had played well for the first half hour, Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz reacted with three changes at the break.

But another defensive mistake preceded Lewandowski's goal in the 66th, a powerful header from Müller's perfectly-placed cross.

The 17-year-old Florian Wirtz restored some pride for Leverkusen with a brilliant finish past Neuer in the 89th. He became the youngest goal-scorer in the Bundesliga.

Bayern moved 10 points clear of Borussia Dortmund with its ninth consecutive win. Dortmund was hosting Hertha Berlin later. Four rounds remain after this weekend's games.

Also, last-place Paderborn claimed a 1-1 draw at 10-man Leipzig, Mainz defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 away in their derby and Fortuna Düsseldorf drew with Hoffenheim 2-2.