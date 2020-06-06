Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha BSC: Where to watch live stream in India

After losing their clash against Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, second-place Borussia Dortmund are set to host ninth-place Hertha BSC at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, June 6.

The 1-0 loss against Bayern proved costly for Dortmund as the point difference between the two became seven. With that said, Dortmund will now have to compete with RB Leipzig for the runner's up spot who are just two points below Lucien Favre's side.

Meanwhile, Hertha, whose attackers are showing fine form have won three games, having drawn one following the season restart in May after the COVID-19 crisis.

Here are all the details you need to know about the fixture:

When will the Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha BSC match take place?

The match will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Where will the Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha BSC match take place?

The match will take place at the Signal Iduna Park.

What time will the Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha BSC match begin?

The match will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha BSC match in India?

Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD2 will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha BSC match in India?

The match will be streaming live on Hotstar in India.