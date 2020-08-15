Bayern destroys Barcelona 8-2: Which Bavarians were also part of Germany's 7-1 humiliation of Brazil?

Three players were part of Barcelona vs Bayern as well as Germany’s 7-1 drubbing of Brazil during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Thomas Muller, Philip Neuer, and Jerome Boateng were present during the 2014 semi-final, with Muller opening both Germany’s and Bayern’s account in both matches.

While speaking to BBC, Muller when asked about the comparison said, “"In the win in Brazil we didn't have the same amount of control. Yes, we were good, but tonight the way we dominated the game was brutal."

It was similar during the semifinals between Brazil and Germany as well. Muller had scored in the 11th minute, while in this match he scored in the 4th and 31st minute.

Earlier, Bayern Munich stunned Barcelona 8-2 in the Champions League quarter-final on Friday (local time) at the Estadio da Luz Stadium here to progress to the semi-finals of the tournament.

In the match, Barcelona conceded four goals in the first half of the match for the first time in the Champions League.

Barcelona ended up conceding more than eight goals in a game for the first time since losing 8-0 to Sevilla in the Copa del Rey's last 16-match in 1946.

The match between Bayern and Barcelona got off to a fiery start as it saw two goals in the first seven minutes.

Muller opened the scoring for Bayern as he registered the goal in the fourth minute, whereas Barcelona got the equaliser in the seventh minute due to an own goal by David Alba.

However, things went downhill from there for Barcelona in the first half, as Bayern went on to score three more goals to gain a 4-1 lead.

Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry and Muller registered the goals in the 21st, 27th and 31st minutes respectively to give Bayern an upper hand in the match.

In the second half, Barcelona struck first in the 57th minute as Luis Suarez scored the goal to bring the scoreline to 4-2 in favour of Bayern.

However, from there, Bayern registered four more goals in the second half to win the match 8-2.

Meanwhile, ESPN said that Barcelona coach Quique Setien's tenure came to an end following Friday's humiliating loss. Sources, however, told the sports agency that the decision to replace the coach had already been taken prior to the Bayern game. Barcelona had also failed to win the La Liga this year, which was claimed by Real Madrid.