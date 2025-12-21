 Baychimo Clinches Second Classic With Stunning Finish At Mahalaxmi
Joe WilliamsUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
Baychimo’s Late Charge Stuns Rivals To Win Indian 2000 Guineas |

Mumbai: Baychimo, seemingly out of contention when the field of nine thundered past the 1200-metre marker, produced a stunning late surge to claim the second Classic of the season — the prestigious Indian 2000 Guineas — in emphatic fashion at the Mumbai meeting at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Sunday.

Held up at the tail of the pack for most of the journey, Baychimo was patiently nursed along before unleashing a decisive burst in the closing stages, turning the race on its head and leaving rivals scrambling in his wake. It was a performance that underlined both the horse’s grit and the rider’s impeccable judgement of pace.

Zacharias, the tote favourite and one of the most talked-about contenders in the build-up, briefly threatened to make his presence felt midway through the contest. However, the challenge fizzled out as the tempo increased, and he eventually weakened to finish a disappointing fifth.

The early and middle stages of the race were marked by constant shifts in leadership, adding intrigue to the second Classic of the Mumbai racing season. Western Star, Rosario and Namiri each enjoyed their moments at the front, showcasing flashes of promise and raising hopes among their respective connections. The presence of top foreign jockeys Oisin Murphy and David Allan further enhanced the quality and competitiveness of the field, lending the race a truly international flavour.

article-image

Yet, when it mattered most, it was Indian jockey Sandesh, astride Baychimo — who stole the spotlight. Timing his move to perfection, Sandesh weaved through the field before driving Baychimo clear to score ahead of Sovereign in a thrilling finish that brought the stands to life.

For Sandesh, the victory carried a deeper resonance. The former pony-handler turned professional jockey once again proved his big-race temperament, repeating the composure and confidence he had displayed while winning the Indian Derby last year. On Sunday, he reaffirmed his status as a rider for the grand occasions, rising above the field to script another memorable Classic triumph.

Sandesh began the day winning the Faiz Jasdanwalla Trophy astride Admirable to make a grand double of the day.

