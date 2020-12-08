Barcelona vs Juventus: Where and when to watch the Champions League fixture live in India

Spanish giant Barcelona is set to host Juventus at Camp Nou in their upcoming Champions League group stage fixture on Wednesday (IST).

Having missed the first fixture at the Allianz Stadium in Turin due to COVID-19, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to Camp Nou where he will face his rival Lionel Messi.

Barcelona is the only team in Champions League to win all the group stage fixtures of this season. With 15 points, the Cules have already booked their spot in the round-of-16 fixtures.

Juventus, whose only defeat came against Barcelona at home, were without the services of Ronaldo. However, fit and healthy Ronaldo will visit Camp Nou and take us back to the good old days of El Classico.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will the Barcelona vs Juventus match take place?

The match will take place on Tuesday, December 08 (Wednesday, December 09 in India), 2020.

Where will the Barcelona vs Juventus match take place?

The match will take place at Camp Nou.

What time will the Barcelona vs Juventus match begin?

The match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the Barcelona vs Juventus match in India?

Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD networks will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the Barcelona vs Juventus match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on Sony LIV and JioTV.