Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Where and when to watch the Champions League quarter-final fixture live in India

The third fixture of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals is set to take place between Barcelona and Bayern Munich on Friday at Estádio da Luz.

All the remaining fixtures of the Champions League will be played via a straight knockout at a single location due to the coronavirus pandemic that forced a five-month hiatus on all sporting events across the world.

The fixture, set to take place in Lisbon, will be a fierce encounter between the two of the greatest European clubs in football, and arguably the two greatest footballers currently - Messi and Lewandowski. The Bayern Munich forward leads the top scorer classification with 13 goals in the Champions League this season.

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has said that Barcelona has an "enormous quality" and they are not just focusing on Lionel Messi.

"It's not Bayern Munich against Messi, but against Barcelona. Of course, we have thought about how we will play against him," he said.

Meanwhile, Barcelona coach Quique Setien compared two greats Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski and insisted that the latter is "not at the level of Leo".

Insights:

Both Barcelona and Bayern have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League 18 times in 24 and 23 appearances respectively, more than any other team in competition history.

Barcelona have reached the Champions League quarter-finals for a record 13th consecutive season.

Barcelona have lost five of their matches against Bayern Munich.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich match take place?

The match will take place on Friday, August 14 (Saturday, August 15 in India), 2020.

Where will the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich match take place?

The match will take place at Estádio da Luz.

What time will the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich match begin?

The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich match in India?

Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD networks will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on Sony LIV.