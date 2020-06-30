Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Dream 11, live stream and all you need to know about the La Liga fixture

It is an important night for Barcelona manager Quique Setien, whose job at the club is under scrutiny. The Spaniard needs to improve the results and help attain domestic glory, better yet, the Champions League title or get sacked.

Barcelona host Atletico Madrid on June 30 in La Liga's hot fixture at Camp Nou. Setien's men will have a chance to retain the top spot in the league table if they manage to beat Diego Simeone's men, who have only conceded two goals in their last five games, and are unbeaten in their last 12 games.

Barcelona, who are two points below Real Madrid at 69 points, paid the price when they drew 2-2 against Celta Vigo on June 27. Real Madrid capitalised on the opportunity to overtake their fierce rivals with a 1-0 win against RCD Espanyol on June 29.

Team News:

Frenchman Ousmane Dembele and Dutchman Frenkie de Jong remain absent for Barcelona due to injures. Meanwhile, for Atletico Madrid, Mario Hermoso and Sime Vrsaljko are not present.

Messi, on the other hand, will look forward to net his 700th goal for Barcelona, which has been on the cards for a while now.

Head-to-head:

With 42 matches played between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, the latter has managed to win only 8, drawing 10 and losing the remaining 24 times.

In La Liga, Barcelona have managed to stay unbeaten against Atletico Madrid in over the three years. Out of their last six clashes, Barcelona have won four, with two ending in a draw.

Starting Lineups:

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet, Nelson Semedo, Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak, Santiago Arias, Jose Gimenez, Felipe, Renan Lodi, Marcos Llorente, Thomas Partey, Saul Niguez, Yannick Carrasco, Angel Correa, Diego Costa

Dream 11: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Renan Lodi, Jose Gimenez, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Saul Niguez, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic, Diego Costa, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez

Here's all you need to know about the La Liga fixture:

When will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match take place?

The match will take place on Tuesday, June 30 (Wednesday, July 1 in India), 2020.

Where will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match take place?

The match will take place at Camp Nou.

What time will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match begin?

The match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match in India?

Unfortunately, no TV channels will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on La Liga's official Facebook page.