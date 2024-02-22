 Barcelona Legend Dani Alves Sentenced To 4.5 Years In Prison For Raping Woman In Spanish Nightclub
Barcelona Legend Dani Alves Sentenced To 4.5 Years In Prison For Raping Woman In Spanish Nightclub

The court has also ordered Dani Alves to pay €150,000 (₹1.34 crore) to the victim and serve five years' probation afterwards.

Former Brazil footballer Daniel Alves has been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison by a Spanish Court after finding him guilty of raping a woman in a nightclub in Barcelona.

The 40-year-old, who spent 8 seasons in FC Barcelona, sexually assaulted the woman in the early hours of 31 December 2022.

The court has also ordered Alves to pay €150,000 (₹1.34 crore) to the victim and serve five years' probation afterwards.

Despite maintaining his innocence, Alves has the option to appeal the verdict.

The night of the crime

Prosecutors argued that Alves and a friend provided champagne to three young women before coercing one into a VIP area, where the assault took place without her consent.

Alves contended she could have left "if she wanted to", but the court ruled that her lack of consent was evident.

Alves denied knowing victim before admitting to consensual sex

Initially denying any knowledge of the woman in a television interview, Alves later admitted to having consensual sex with her. He disclosed to La Vanguardia newspaper in June that he had initially lied due to fear that his wife would leave him.

Since his arrest in Barcelona in January 2023, Alves has been held in detention. Despite multiple attempts, the courts have consistently rejected his requests for bail, deeming him a flight risk due to his substantial wealth.

Daniel Alves career

He spent eight memorable seasons with FC Barcelona, contributing to numerous triumphs, including multiple La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles.

Alves also had successful stints with Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain, and Juventus.

Known for his attacking prowess, defensive solidity, and remarkable crossing ability, he earned acclaim as one of the greatest full-backs in football history. Alves announced his international retirement in 2019, concluding a remarkable career.

