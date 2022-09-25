e-Paper Get App
'Bapu tu kamal che': Netizens react after Axar Patel delivers magical spell in Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 08:50 PM IST
article-image
ANI

India spinner Axar Patel is making things happen every time he is handed the ball by skipper Rohit Sharma in the ongoing T20 series against Australia.

On Sunday, September 25, the left-arm spinner bagged figures of 3-33 in the 3rd T20 at Hyderabad.

First, he had Australian captain Aaron Finch caught by Hardik Pandya to break the visitors' 44-run opening partnership. He then foxed Josh Inglis by getting him caught by Rohit for his second wicket.

Axar got his third wicket when he caught dangerman Matthew Wade off his own bowling to complete a fantastic spell.

In total, Axar bagged 8 wickets in 10 over at an economy of 6.3 in this bilateral series.

Axar Patel this series

Mohali: 3-17

Nagpur: 2-13

Hyderabad: 3-33

Fans were quick to praise the spinner on social media.

Here are a few reactions

article-image

