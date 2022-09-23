'He's on fire': Netizens react as Axar Patel's fiery spell hands Men in Blue advantage in Ind vs Aus, 2nd T20I

India spinner Axar Patel, with his guile and varitations, rocked Australia in the 2nd T20I at the Nagpur on Friday, September 23.
The left-arm spinner bowled a fantastic spell of 2 overs bagging two wickets for 13 runs in a 8 overs game. His wickets included big-hitters Glenn Maxwell and Tim David.
Fans were quick to laud Axar on social media.
Here are a few reactions
