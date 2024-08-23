 Bangladesh All-Rounder Shakib Al Hasan & Former PM Sheikh Hasina Named In Murder Case: Report
Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has landed in massive trouble as he faces murder charges in his home country.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
article-image

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has landed in massive trouble as he faces murder charges in his home country. According to ABP News, the former captain has been accused of murdering Rubel Islam as his father Rafiqul Islam has lodged a complaint. According to reports, Rubel Islam was murdered on August 5, with Shakib and former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reportedly involved in the same.

article-image

A few reports have also indicated that Ferdous Ahmed is also amongst the accused. With both Shakib and Ferdous part of the Bangladesh Awami League, the party members have reportedly been targeted since Sheikh Hasina left the country due to protests. Shakib is reportedly the 28th accused, while Ferdous is the 55th accused. About 400-500 unidentified people have also faced the allegations.

Rubel Islam shot in stomach and chest: Reports

According to reports, Rubel participated in a protest on August 5 on the ring road in Abador. Someone from the crowd had allegedly opened fire and that the murder was reportedly a well-planned conspiracy. Although Rubel was rushed to the hospital, he died two days later.

Meanwhile, Shakib has been involved in a handful of controversies over the years. In October 2019, he was banned for two years for failing to report corrupt approaches. A couple of times, he also let out violent outbursts against on-field umpire and a fan.

He is currently in Pakistan involved in a two-Test series that began on August 21. The southpaw finished with figures of 27-3-100-1 while bowling in the first innings.

