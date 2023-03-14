BAN vs ENG 3rd T20I: Bangladesh complete 3-0 sweep after stunning win over world champions England

Bangladesh achieved yet another remarkable feat in international cricket on Tuesday as they stunned England for the third time in a row to sweep the 3-match T20I series in Dhaka.

Chasing 159 for victory, Bangladesh restricted England to 142 for 6 in 20 overs after posting 158 for 2 on the board.

Opener Liton Das top-scored with 73 while Najmul Hossain Shanto and Rony Talukdar contributed with 47* and 24, respectively.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The visitors got off to a poor start as Phil Salt got out for a golden duck in the first over but Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler steadied the ship for the Three Lions from there on, stitching a 95-run partnership for the second wicket.

Malan made 53 and captain Buttler scored a quickfire 40 but the England chase went downhill once Mustafizur Rahman broke the stand with the first delivery of the 14th over.

Buttler's run out off the very next ball further dented England's chances and they eventually fell short by a fair margin.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Taskin Ahmed was the pick of the Bangladeshi bowlers with two wickets while Tanvir Islam, Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur grabbed one each.

"We were really good in this T20 series, fielded well, bowlers were good, batters contributed. Build on from here for the (T20) World Cup next year," Bangladesh captain Shakib said after the win.