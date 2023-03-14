IND vs AUS Test series report card: Virat Kohli, Jaddu-Ashwin score highest in BGT 2023

India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth time in succession thanks to outstanding individual performances from the team's spinners and senior batters like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the recently-concluded series.

Rohit Sharma led India to a 2-1 win, the same scoreline from the previous three series triumphs.

Although cricket is a team game, but team's still rely on a few individuals to turn a match around or dominate proceedings, especially in Test cricket.

India also produced some moments of brilliance with bat and ball with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli.

Here's Team India's report card from the 2023 Border-Gavaskar series

Rohit Sharma - 7/10

The Indian captain led from the front and started the series with a bang in Indore, scoring a brilliant hundred on atrack where everyone else struggled to put bat to ball as the pitch took turn from ball one. He amassed 242 runs in 4 Tests at 40.33 with one hundred.

KL Rahul - 1/10

The vice-captain's struggles with the bat in white-ball cricket continued in the BGT as well. Rahul scored just 38 runs in the first two Tests before he was dropped from the playing XI and replaced by Shubman Gill.

Shubman Gill - 8/10

The talented right-handed opener got the chance to showcase his skills once again as Rahul flopped with the bat. And Gill grabbed the opportunity with both hands as he amassed 154 runs in the final two Tests, including a fluent 128 in the final match in Ahmedabad.

Cheteshwar Pujara - 6/10

The Indian batting mainstay in the middle-order was not at his usual best in the series but still managed to play a couple of important knocks. Pujara scored just 140 runs at an average of 28 but he once again managed to occupy time at the crease whenever he got a start which proved crucial in the first-two Test wins.

Virat Kohli - 9/10

The former India captain finished as the second highest run-scorer in the series thanks to his outstanding 186 in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad. Kohli roared back to form in red-ball cricket and broke a drought of over 3 years to score a century in this format.

Shreyas Iyer - 3/10

Iyer played just two Tests in the series but wasn't able to stamp his authority even though he is a good player of spin. After a duck in the first innings, Iyer managed just 26 in the second innings in Indore. He played the first two days in Ahmedabad but missed the rest of the match due to injury.

KS Bharat - 6/10

Bharat made his Test debut in the series and was quite impressive in his first outing. Keeping to the likes of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja is not easy on any track, especially in the sub-continent. Bharat did an impressive job behind the stumps, barring a few mistakes here and there. He also played a couple of important knocks in Delhi and Ahmedabad as well.

Ravindra Jadeja - 10/10

The left-arm all-rounder made a comeback in the Indian team after months on the sidelines due to his knee injury but it never felt like Jadeja was on a break. Jadeja was the joint-second highest wicket-taker in the series with 22 scalps with two five-fors and a 10-wicket haul as well. He also amassed 135 runs at an average of 27 with 70 being his highest score.

Ravichandran Ashwin - 9/10

R Ashwin was a bit off colour at the beginning of the series as Jadeja overshadowed him with the ball but the veteran spinner kept improving with each innings and ended up as the most successfull bowler in the series with 25 wickets. He bagged two five-fors and a 10-wicket haul as well. He also contributed with the bat, scoring 86 runs.

Mohammed Shami - 7/10

There was much assistance for the fast bowlers in this series but the Indian attack still managed to grab a few wickets. Shami was the best pacer on show from either side, taking 9 wickets from 3 Tests at an average of 28.22 with a four-wicket haul being his best effort.

Umesh Yadav - 7/10

Umesh Yadav was preferred over Mohammad Siraj in the final two Tests and he made an impact in the third match in Indore with one spell in which he picked 3 wickets for 12 runs.

Mohammed Siraj - 5/10

Siraj was a bit off colour in this series as the fast bowlers didn't get to bowl much. Siraj bagged just one wicket in the first Test in Nagpur and was used more as a bowler to keep the run rate under check.