Mike Tyson Drops YouTuber MrBeast To The Floor With Body Shot Before Canelo-Crawford Boxing Fight; Video

Image: Mr Beast/Instagram

Mike Tyson floored MrBeast with a body punch ahead of Canelo Alvarez v Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas on Sunday, September 14th. The former heavyweight world champion showed the YouTube star just how a punch from an elite boxer feel.

MrBeast in his video, said, "Mike Tyson is about to punch me, because thanks to Riyadh Season, Canelo v Crawford is about to happen, it literally starts within an hour, after this you need to go watch it,”.

He added, "And to raise awarness I'm going to take a punch from Mike Tyson, whenever you're ready". Tyson then proceeded to land a crushing left hook to the body, immediately flooring the novice, who was left gasping for air on one knee and held up by ‘Iron Mike’.

Despite being 59 years of age, Tyson has kept himself in shape, including a camp for a controversial exhibition bout with Jake Paul last year. The Problem Child’ went onto win the bout on points.

About the Canelo-Crawford Boxing Fight

Mexico's Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez takes on American Terence Crawford in a highly anticipated super-middleweight championship bout. Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 knockouts) has called it "one of the biggest fights of his career", while Crawford (41-0, 31 knockouts) is moving up two weight classes.

Crawford wants to become the first man boxer to hold undisputed titles in three different weight divisions. The 37-year-old has not participated in any fights since winning the WBA junior middleweight title from Israil Madrimov in August 2024,

The 35-year-old Canelo enters the bout having just defeated William Scull in May to win the undisputed 168-pound title for the second time.