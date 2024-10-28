Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony: Date, Nominees, When & Where To Watch Live Streaming

Image: X

For the very first time in history of Ballon d'Or there will be no Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. With one leaving leaving for Saudi Pro League (Ronaldo) and the other for Major League Soccer (Messi), the field is wide open for new star to shine. Luka Modric and Karim Benzema were the only two players to have won the award since Ronaldo and Messi dominate the scene. With the new generation all set to take opve the mantle from two of the greatest players in football, we look at the details about the Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony

Nominees for Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony

Vinicius Junior remains the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or after a brilliant 2024 season that saw him win the Laliga and Champions League with Real Madrid. However the Brazilian has competition from Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham, and Manchester City star Rodri, who was named the Player of the Tournament in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph. Checkout the other name sin the list.

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter)

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

Rúben Dias (Manchester City)

Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro / Girona / Roma)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

Harry Kane (Bayern München)

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta)

Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

Lautaro Martínez (Inter)

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain / Real Madrid)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Dani Olmo (Leipzig / Barcelona)

Cole Palmer (Manchester City / Chelsea)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Rodri (Manchester City)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)

Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony Date and Live Streaming details

When is the Ballon d'Or 2024 Award Ceremony taking place?

The Ballon d'Or 2024 award ceremony will take place on Monday, 28 October (29 October IST) at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

What time is the Ballon d'Or 2024 award ceremony?

The Ballon d'Or 2024 award ceremony will begin 1:15 am IST on Tuesday, October 29.

When and Where to watch the Ballon d'Or 2024 award ceremony?

The Ballon d'Or 2024 award ceremony will be live streamed on the SonyLIV while the live telecast will be aired live on Sony Sports Network channels on TV.