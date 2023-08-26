Badminton World Championships: HS Prannoy Settles For Bronze After Losing To Kunlavut Vitidsarn

HS Prannoy |

Ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy suffered a heartbreaking exit from the BWF World Championships 2023 on Saturday as he lost to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the men's singles semifinals to settle for a bronze medal in the tournament.

Prannoy, who had reached the semis after beating world champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, gave a tough fight to Vitidsarn but eventually lost 21-18, 13-21, 14-21 in Copenhagen.

Loss Following Spectacular Victory

Merely a day after eliminating the Olympic gold medallist and defending champion Viktor Axelsen, Prannoy's performance fell short of his own standards.

Despite holding the Malaysia Masters title and securing a runner-up finish at the Australian Open earlier in the season, Prannoy encountered challenges in maintaining a stable defense and consistent attack during the 76-minute match.

Familiar Foe and Fatigue Factors

Notably, Prannoy had previously faced Vitidsarn in a closely contested match at the All England Championships the previous year. Cognizant of the Thai player's defensive prowess and exceptional retrieval skills, Prannoy initiated the match on a promising note.

However, signs of exhaustion became evident in the second game, potentially influenced by the demanding three-game matches he participated in over the last two days.

Sole Indian Medalist in the Tournament

HS Prannoy stands as the solitary Indian athlete to secure a medal in this year's edition of the world championships.

This accomplishment also marks his inaugural medal at this esteemed tournament.

His commendable feat attests to his skill and determination on the court.

A Remarkable Feat in Indian Badminton

Although the defeat was disheartening, it underscored an outstanding achievement for Prannoy.

He now joins an elite group of Indian men's singles players who have clinched medals at the World Championships.

The likes of Kidambi Srikanth (silver), Lakshya Sen (bronze), B Sai Praneeth (bronze), and Prakash Padukone (bronze) share this honor alongside him.