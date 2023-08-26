 Badminton World Championships: HS Prannoy Settles For Bronze After Losing To Kunlavut Vitidsarn
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBadminton World Championships: HS Prannoy Settles For Bronze After Losing To Kunlavut Vitidsarn

Badminton World Championships: HS Prannoy Settles For Bronze After Losing To Kunlavut Vitidsarn

BWF World Championships 2023: Prannoy gave a tough fight to Kunlavut Vitidsarn but eventually lost 21-18, 13-21, 14-21 in Copenhagen.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
HS Prannoy |

Ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy suffered a heartbreaking exit from the BWF World Championships 2023 on Saturday as he lost to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the men's singles semifinals to settle for a bronze medal in the tournament.

Prannoy, who had reached the semis after beating world champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, gave a tough fight to Vitidsarn but eventually lost 21-18, 13-21, 14-21 in Copenhagen.

Loss Following Spectacular Victory

Merely a day after eliminating the Olympic gold medallist and defending champion Viktor Axelsen, Prannoy's performance fell short of his own standards.

Despite holding the Malaysia Masters title and securing a runner-up finish at the Australian Open earlier in the season, Prannoy encountered challenges in maintaining a stable defense and consistent attack during the 76-minute match.

Read Also
Australian Open 2023: HS Prannoy Goes Down Fighting vs China's Weng Hong Yang To Secures Runner-Up...
article-image

Familiar Foe and Fatigue Factors

Notably, Prannoy had previously faced Vitidsarn in a closely contested match at the All England Championships the previous year. Cognizant of the Thai player's defensive prowess and exceptional retrieval skills, Prannoy initiated the match on a promising note.

However, signs of exhaustion became evident in the second game, potentially influenced by the demanding three-game matches he participated in over the last two days.

Sole Indian Medalist in the Tournament

HS Prannoy stands as the solitary Indian athlete to secure a medal in this year's edition of the world championships.

This accomplishment also marks his inaugural medal at this esteemed tournament.

His commendable feat attests to his skill and determination on the court.

A Remarkable Feat in Indian Badminton

Although the defeat was disheartening, it underscored an outstanding achievement for Prannoy.

He now joins an elite group of Indian men's singles players who have clinched medals at the World Championships.

The likes of Kidambi Srikanth (silver), Lakshya Sen (bronze), B Sai Praneeth (bronze), and Prakash Padukone (bronze) share this honor alongside him.

Read Also
HS Prannoy crowned Malaysia Masters Champion, wins his first ever BWF World Tour title (WATCH)
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Badminton World Championships: HS Prannoy Settles For Bronze After Losing To Kunlavut Vitidsarn

Badminton World Championships: HS Prannoy Settles For Bronze After Losing To Kunlavut Vitidsarn

Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team Wins Historic Gold at IBSA World Games After Thrashing Australia

Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team Wins Historic Gold at IBSA World Games After Thrashing Australia

FIFA Suspends Spanish Football Chief Luis Rubiales For Kissing Female Player At Women's World Cup...

FIFA Suspends Spanish Football Chief Luis Rubiales For Kissing Female Player At Women's World Cup...

'There Is No Rivalry With Neeraj Chopra', Says Pakistan Javelin Star Arshad Nadeem

'There Is No Rivalry With Neeraj Chopra', Says Pakistan Javelin Star Arshad Nadeem

Asia Cup 2023: Good News For Team India As KL Rahul Starts Wicketkeeping Practice At Training Camp

Asia Cup 2023: Good News For Team India As KL Rahul Starts Wicketkeeping Practice At Training Camp