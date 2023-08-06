 Australian Open 2023: HS Prannoy Goes Down Fighting vs China's Weng Hong Yang To Secures Runner-Up Finish
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 09:43 PM IST
HS Prannoy |

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy put up an outstanding performance at the Australian Open, reaching the men's singles final. However, his gallant fight ended in a heart-breaking loss against China's Weng Hong Yang in a thrilling encounter on Sunday.

Intense Contest in the Final

The final match was an epic battle lasting 90 minutes, during which both players displayed remarkable skill and determination. Ultimately, Prannoy suffered a 9-21, 23-21, 20-22 defeat against the world number 24, denying him the chance to secure his second BWF Super 500 title this season.

With this victory, 24-year-old Weng Hong Yang avenged his previous loss to Prannoy at the Malaysia Masters final in May. The Chinese shuttler had won the Korea Open last year and the 2019 China Masters.

Despite the loss, Prannoy expressed gratitude to Australia for the roller-coaster of emotions and memories throughout the tournament. He recognized that the scoreboard doesn't define his journey and looked forward to future challenges.

Impact on Rankings

As a result of his strong performance, Prannoy is expected to rise to the number two spot in the Race to Paris ranking. Meanwhile, Weng's victory is likely to elevate him into the top 10 in Olympic qualification rankings.

The final match saw intense rallies and gripping moments, with both players testing each other to their limits. A 71-shot rally stood out as a pivotal moment in the game, leaving both players exhausted.

Prannoy's Comebacks and Decisive Game

Throughout the tournament, Prannoy demonstrated his ability to recover from opening game losses, and this match was no exception. Despite staging a comeback from an opening game reversal, Prannoy squandered a five-point lead in the decider, ultimately finishing as the runner-up to Weng.

Impressive Performances

Prannoy's outstanding performance against world number 2 Anthony Ginting in the quarterfinals and Weng Hong Yang in the final showcased his resilience and skill on the court.

HS Prannoy's journey at the Australian Open concluded with a hard-fought runner-up finish. While Weng Hong Yang emerged victorious, Prannoy's determination and remarkable performances throughout the tournament have earned him praise and admiration from fans and fellow players alike. The journey for both players continues, and they look forward to more challenges in their badminton careers.

