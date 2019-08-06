Badminton: Pranav Kamble and Kamya Ravi clinch U-15 crowns

Mumbai: Pranav Kamble (GMBA) and Kamya Ravi (MSDBA) emerged champions by winning the Boys’ under-15 and Girls’ under-15 singles crowns respectively in the Bombay Gymkhana-IndusInd Bank Sub-Junior Badminton Tournament 2019, organised by Bombay Gymkhana under the aegis of the Greater Mumbai Badminton Association and played at the Bombay Gymkhana badminton courts.

In the boys’ summit clash, the taller Pranav had to bring his best to blunt the challenge from Lionel Monteiro (MSDBA) before going on to record a 15-11, 5-15 and 15-6 victory in about 27 minutes.

Later, second seed Kamya Ravi (MSDBA) played with plenty of grit and determination to topple top seed Nirmitee Gajbhiye (MSDBA) by winning in three tough games.

Kamya lost the opening game, but she bounced back by putting up a strong fight and comfortably won the next two games to clinch a deserving 10-15, 15-8 and 15-9 success in 22 minutes. Kamya in the process dashed Nirmitee’s hopes of claiming a grand double.

Earlier, Nirmitee lifted the Girls’ under-13 title. The top seed Nirmitee brushed aside second seed Riya Vinherkar (GMBA) by coasting to a straight games 15-9 and 15-6 win.

Pranit Somani (MSDBA) scored a stunning victory in two quick games against second seed Shashwat Kumar (GMBA) in the Boys’ under-13 finals. The unseeded Pranit was in good nick and eased to 15-8, 15-6 victory.

The Girls’ under-11 crown was won by second seed Evanna Tyagi (MSDBA) who overcame top seed Riya Vinherkar (GMBA) 15-13, 15-10 in two well-contested games. Meanwhile, top seed Harshit Mahimkar (GMBA) had quite a fight on hand from Vedant Sawant (MSDBA) but managed to pull through by charging to a 15-7, 11-15, 15-5 to win the boys’ under-11 title.

Results: Girls’ U-11 singles (finals): 2-Evanna Tyagi (MSDBA) beat 1-Riya Vinherkar (GMBA) 15-13, 15-10. Boys’ U-11 singles (semi-finals): 1-Harshit Mahimkar (GMBA) beat Vedant Sawant (MSDBA) 15-7, 11-15, 15-5. Girls’ U-13 singles (semi-finals): 1-Nirmitee Gajbhiye (MSDBA) beat 2-Riya Vinherkar (GMBA) 15-9, 15-6. Boys’ U-13 singles (semi-finals): Pranit Somani (MSDBA) beat 2-Shashwat Kumar (GMBA) 15-8, 15-6. Girls’ U-15 singles (finals): 2-Kamya Ravi (MSDBA) beat 1-Nirmitee Gajbhiye (MSDBA) 10-15, 15-8, 15-9.

Boys’ U-15 singles (finals): Pranav Kamble (GMBA) beat Lionel Monteiro (MSDBA) 15-11, 5-15, 15-6.