Awesome best for feature

Mumbai: Awesome One, coming from the stable of Deepesh Narredu, is once again up against old foes, as seven top class contenders line up for the Hall of Famer Trophy, the feature event on the second day of the Mumbia meeting, to be held at the Mahalaxmi race course here on Sunday.

To be run over a distance of six furlongs (1200m), the race to open and with the magnificent seven lining up should make the race mush more than a race on the race course.

However, the recent form of Awesome One, should prevail despite the fact he is carrying a slight disadvantage on the weights; Excellent who has been consistent all through and Intense Stylist, who always chalked out classy wins on the occasions that he won.

In their last encounter, Awesome One had himself to blame for having drifting out in the final stages of the race and literally handing victory to Governor General and then finish behind Excellent in a half-length verdict. With Suraj Narredu astride and his form should be able to guide to the winning post.

First Race 2.00pm

Selections

1. The Venus Arising Plate (1000m): 1. Sharareh (1), 2. Steppenwolf (2), 3. Godsword (3)

2. The Sardar Harcharan Singh Brar Memorial Trophy (1200m): 1. Auspicious (1), 2. Mzilikazi (5). 3. Dandi March (3)

3. The Lady In Lace Plate (1800m): 3. 1. Rhapsody (5), 2. Hokkaido (6), 3. Daddy's Pride (1)

4. The Municipal Commissioner's Trophy (1400m): 4. 1. Pulveruze (3). 2. Free Gold (4), 3. Tudor Hall (7)

5. The Hall Of Famer Trophy (1200m): 5: 1. Awesome One (2). 2. Excellent (6). 3. Intense Stylist (3)

6. The Dashmesh - Win Legend Futurity (1200m): 1. Royalty (13), 2. Lady Lanette (11), 3. Major General (3)

7. The A Geddis Plate (1600m): 1. Shapath (3), 2. Saddle The Wind (5), 3. Whispering Queen (10)