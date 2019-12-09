Awami Girls emerge as champions in Basketball match

Mumbai: Awami Girls High School, Govandi defeated Goregaon Pahadi English Medium BMC School by seven points to emerge champions in the basketball in the ongoing Sports For All powered by Byju's here on Monday.

At the University of Mumbai Sports Complex, Kalina, in the girls under-14, Awami Girls High School (Govandi) earned a stellar victory by defeating the girls of Goregaon Pahadi English Medium BMC School 12-5. Young athletes of Fatima High School defeated the girls from Unnat Nagar BMC Hindi School 14-7 to claim the 3rd position.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pillai of Father Agnel School, Vashi and Urvashi Bharia of DPS, Nerul stole the limelight in the aquatics. Pillai stunned his opponents by finishing the (boys' u-16 100) freestyle in 1:00.22m, to pocket the gold medal. Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School's Kalpit Singh picked up the silver while Pranav Jayswal of St. Anthony's Convent School secured the bronze.

Pillai's medal haul at the Prabodhankar Thackeray Krida Sankul continued in the (boys' u-16) 100m backstroke event as he went on to win the gold medal. Kalpit Singh and Prayag Jaiswal of Don Bosco, Matunga won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

DPS, Nerul's Urvashi Bharia underlined her supremacy in the girls' u-16 200m individual medley event. She finished the swim with an impressive time of 2:54.30 mins to corner the top prize. Alexandra Girls School's Rabiya Darvesh gave her a tough fight and secured the silver medal with a time of 2:59.55 mins and Ayushi Ganatra of Lodha World School took home the bronze medal after she registered a time of 3:21.48 mins.

Results:

Boys Under-16 100 m freestyle: 1. R Pillai (Fr. Agnel Vashi), 2. K Singh (Sulochanadevi Singhania), 3. P Jayswal (St. Anthony's Convent).

Under-16 100 m backstroke: 1. R Pillai (Fr. Agnel Vashi), 2. K Singh (S Singhania), 3. Prayag Jaiswal (Don Bosco, Matunga)