Avesh Khan reprimanded for code of conduct breach during dramatic last ball finish in IPL 2023 match against RCB

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took note of Lucknow Super Giants' pacer Avesh Khan's aggressive reaction after the last ball of the IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bengaluru. Avesh Khan was found guilty of breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct and was reprimanded on Tuesday.

High-Stakes Match Ends in Dramatic Victory for Lucknow Super Giants

The high-stakes match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was filled with drama. LSG needed 1 run off the last ball, with Avesh Khan walking out to bat as the No. 11 in a high-pressure situation. The match had already seen Jaydev Unadkat of RCB failing to keep a calm head and providing a simple catch to long on in the previous ball. Now the onus was on Avesh to somehow sneak out a single and take his side home.

Avesh Khan's Controversial Reaction Draws Attention

The drama continued to unfold as Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi attempted to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Avesh swung for his life but failed to make any contact with the ball. However, Bishnoi made a desperate attempt to sneak in a bye, prompting Avesh to set off for a run. Despite RCB keeper Dinesh Karthik failing to gather the ball on the first chance, Bishnoi and Avesh managed to reach home and seal a dramatic victory for LSG.

Avesh Khan's Helmet-Throwing Incident Leads to Code of Conduct Breach

However, immediately after reaching the non-striker's end, Avesh took his helmet off and threw it on the ground in frustration. This act caught the attention of the BCCI, leading to Avesh being reprimanded for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct.

Faf du Plessis of RCB Fined for Slow Over-Rate

Apart from Avesh Khan's Code of Conduct breach, RCB captain Faf du Plessis was also fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match, as it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences.