Australian pace great Jeff Thompson on Jasprit Bumrah's availability for Border Gavaskar Trophy: 'He as to prioritise what formats he wants to play

Jasprit Bumrah | PTI

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah last played for the Indian team in the T20Is at home again against Australia in September last year, before being ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a stress fracture in his back. And the last Test match he played was way back in July 2022 in Birmingham. The 29-year-old pacer's availability for the first Test is highly doubtful but he is expected to be back for the second Test.

Talking about Jasprit Bumrah, Australian pace graet Jefff Thomson said on Backstage with Boria show: "Well, he as to prioritise what formats he wants to play. Whether he wants to play white-ball cricket or Test cricket or both. If I was playing now, it would have been very hard to play Test matches because you get so much money in the short version of the game. We didn't have to think about money in our days because there was no money. Now it's a huge business. You got to work out how long I am going to play for. I think you have to be more cunning in terms of workload and what you got to play. If you are good enough, you will be picked."

India will take on Australia in four-match Border-Gavaskar Test series starting on the 9th of February in Nagpur. For India this series holds a lot of importance as a 4-0 or 3-1 win will help them make it to the final of World Test Championship final.

