'Bumrah doesn't need to change his action, injuries part and parcel of cricket': Bharat Arun

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun feels that Jasprit Bumrah, who is currently recovering from his injury, doesn't need to change his action, saying that injuries are part and parcel of the game and the premier pacer will certainly make a comeback to the side. Before the 2022 T20 World Cup, Bumrah had suffered a back injury, which forced him to miss the mega event in Australia. After months of recovery, the pacer had cleared a match simulation test at the NCA in Bengaluru and was on his way back into the side after being named in the ODI squad for the Sri Lanka series.

The pacer however experienced discomfort while building up to higher workloads and was withdrawn from India's ODI squad against Sri Lanka, also getting ruled out from the first two Tests against Australia.

Tweak action to further career

Notably, medical experts and even the cricketers like Shoaib Akhtar and Michael Holding in the past have called for a change in Bumrah's bowling action in order to remain injury free and prolong his international career. However, the former India bowling coach doesn't think so.



"Bumrah is the number one bowler and has been very successful with his action, so why should he ever change that? Tell me about the one fast bowler who hasn't got injured, injuries are part and parcel of the game," Bharat Arun, who is part of the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders coaching set-up at ILT20, told IANS in an interview.

"Bumrah has done enough for Indian cricket and being injured is also part of his career and I am sure he will come out of it," he added.

