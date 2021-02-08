Australian Open: Serena, Venus, Osaka cruise into second round

Melbourne: Serena Williams, in search for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title, started her Australian Open campaign in an emphatic manner as she zipped past Laura Siegemund of Germany, 6-1, 6-1, on to notch her opening-round win on Monday.



With the win, the seven-time Australian Open champion improved her flawless record in first-round matches at Grand Slam events to an astounding 76-1.



Serena is contesting a milestone 20th Australian Open, and her 56-minute win over Siegemund was her 100th career match at the event.



"This was a good start. Definitely vintage 'Rena," the 39-year-old said after the match. "It's definitely good. I think I'm pretty good at pacing myself in a Grand Slam.



"Last year was very crazy for the world, and to be able to do what I love and to be able to come out and compete and play at a Grand Slam, after the last 12 months, it makes me appreciate the moment even more," she added.