Australian Open 2023: Czech pair Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defend women's doubles title

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
Czech top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova successfully defended their Australian Open women’s doubles crown on Sunday to extend their dominant Grand Slam streak. The pair got the better of Japan’s 10th-seeded Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3 to post their 24th straight win at a major.

The doubles pair continued their dominating run fro last year after they won the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open.

“A big thanks to my partner Barbora," said Siniakova. “I’m so happy we did it again, it was a nice journey. Thank you for playing with me."

It was their seventh Slam title to make them only the fifth women’s team in the Open-era to claim so many. Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver hold the record with 20.

