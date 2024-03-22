Australian GP 2024: Williams Racing's Alex Albon Crashes Into The Wall During Practice Session In Melbourne; Watch

Alex Albon's Williams Racing car crashed into the wall | Credits: Instagram/F1

Alex Albon of Williams Racing Team had crashed Into the wall during the practice ahead of the qualifying round of Australian Grand Prix 2024 at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit On Friday, March 22.

All the participating drivers for the third Grand Prix of the ongoing Formula 1 (F1) seasons had partaken in the final practice session ahead of the Australian GP. Williams Racing's Albon was too part of the practice session but had a forgettable one he crashed crashed onto the wall, causing a damage to his car.

In a viral video shared by F1 on his Instagram handle, Albon's Williams Racing car carshed heavily while taking a turn and hit the wall on the right before bouncing back across the track into the wall to the left. His Team asked him whether he's ok and Albon replied with a 'sorry'.

It has been reported that Thai driver lost control of his car in the exit of the Turn 6 on the right side and smashed into the wall at Turn 8 on the left side. Following the car crash by Alex Albon, the final practice was red-flagged.

Alex Albon became the latest casualty in a scrappy practice session where in many leading drivers made mistakes and ran wide while taking every turn.