Australia Triumph; Beat England by 71 runs to win ICC Women's ODI World Cup

Australia beat England by 71 runs to win the ICC Women's ODI World Cup for a record-extending seventh time in Christchurch on Sunday.

Alyssa Healy's brilliant 170 set England a massive 357-run target in the final.

Natalie Sciver was the lone performer for England, scoring an unbeaten 148.

Alyssa Healy put England attack to sword with a breathtaking 170 that powered Australia to a massive 356-5.

Healy, who was dropped on 41, toyed with the English attack in her mesmerising 138-ball knock, which is the highest-ever individual score in a World Cup final in both men's and women's cricket.

Adam Gilchrist (149, 2007), Ricky Ponting (140, 2003) and Viv Richards (138, 1979) are the next best.

Healey's opening partner Rachael Haynes (68 off 93) and Beth Mooney (62 off 47) also batted with confidence as Australia put on board the highest team total in a World Cup final in women's cricket and second-highest behind the Australian men's team's effort of 359 for two against India in 2003.

The star Australia wicket-keeper batter forged a 160-run stand with Haynes before sharing 156-runs with left-handed Mooney who was sent in ahead of skipper Meg Lanning to maintain the left and right combination.

A packed and a neutral crowd at Hagley Oval was in for a treat with Healy showing devastating form en route to her second consecutive hundred in the knock-out stage, having scored 129 against West Indies in the semifinal.

Healy flaunted her 360 range of strokes in a sensational effort, scoring runs at will against a bowling line-up that had no answer to her brilliance.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 01:27 PM IST