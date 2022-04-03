ICC Women's WC Final: Twitter reacts to Alyssa Healy's breathtaking 170 against England

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy on Sunday broke the record for the highest individual score in a Cricket World Cup final, men's or women's, with a brilliant knock of 170 against England in the final of the ICC Women's ODI Cricket World Cup at Hagley Oval on Sunday.

Healy made her 170 runs off 138 deliveries, hitting 26 fours, in what was undoubtedly one of the greatest ODI knocks of all time. The right-handed batter's efforts meant Australia posted a gigantic 356/5 after being asked to bat first by England.

This was Healy's second successive hundred in the tournament after making 129 against West Indies in the semifinal. Her overall tally now stands at 509 runs, the most by a player in a single edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup.

Healy's brilliance left the cricketing world in awe of her whirlwind exploits and took to Twitter to applaud Healy.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 12:51 PM IST