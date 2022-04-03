Iga Swiatek: From how to pronounce her name to the music she likes, here's all you need to know about the new tennis World No. 1

Poland's Iga Swiatek continued her wonderful start to 2022, beating Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 to win the women's title at the Miami Open and extend her winning streak to 17 matches.

More importantly, Swiatek will replace the now-retired Ashleigh Barty at number one in the women's rankings when the points are updated on Monday.

So, here's all you need to know about women's tennis new World No. 1:

First things first: How do you correctly pronounce her name?

In the Polish alphabet, her name is written as Świątek. The 'Ś' is pronounced 'ch' and the 'ą' corresponds to the sound 'on'. Therefore, the proper pronouncation of her name is 'Shviontek'

Biggest moments in her career so far...

Her biggest achievement has to be winning the Roland Garros title in 2020 where she beat World No. 1 Simona Halep in the fourth round and Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the final.

Swiatek won the first professional tournament she attended, in Stockholm in 2016.

She was also a prolific junior, winning the girls doubles title at Roland Garros and then the singles title at Wimbledon in 2018.

She has also won the gold medal in doubles at the youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, partnering Kaja Juvan.

In February 2021 Swiatek captured her very first hard court title at the Adelaide Open.

When and where was she born? And a little about her family...

Iga Swiatek was born on May 31, 2001 in Warsaw.

Iga’s father, Tomasz Swiatek, rowed at a high level and even competed in the Seoul Olympics (1988) in the four-scull category. Iga also has an older sister, Agata, who is three years her senior.

What are her tournament earnings so far?

According to the official WTA website, Iga Swiatek has grossed more than $7.19 million, as of April 3, 2022.

What music does she listen to?

Swiatek is a big fan of rock, and in particular of the American group Guns N’Roses, according to tennismajors.com. She also listens to songs from AC / DC or Pink Floyd.

'Sunshine Double'

Igo Swiatek became the youngest woman to ever win the prestigous “Sunshine Double” at the Miami Open in 2022. Swiatek joins Steffi Graf, Kim Clijsters and Victoria Azarenka on the prestigious list.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 11:49 AM IST