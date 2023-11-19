Australia Beat India In CWC 2023 Final At Narendra Modi Stadium; Players React

Australia Beat India In CWC 2023 Final At Narendra Modi Stadium | Twitter

Ahmedabad: Billions of hearts were broken in India as Australia managed to defeat Team India in the finals of the World Cup. Australia beat India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Australia beat India by six wickets and ended the 10-matches winning streak of Team India in the World Cup.

Australia chased down the target of 241 runs

Riding on the century from opener Travis Head, Australia chased down the target of 241 runs set by India while batting first in the big game. Travis Head scored 137 runs off 120 balls while the team was struggling after the fall of early wickets.

Labuschagne scored 58 runs off 110 balls

Australia were reeling on 47 after the loss of three wickets, when Marnus Labuschagne stepped in and made a partnership of 192 runs and made sure that Australia achieved the target. Labuschagne scored 58 runs off 110 balls with 4 boundaries and no six.

Travis Head hit 15 fours and 4 sixes

Travis Head on the other hand hit 15 fours and 4 sixes, which is higher than what the entire Indian team scored in their innings. Team India hit a total of 13 fours in their dismal performance during the first innings.

Pat Cummins won the toss and invited Team India to bat first

Pat Cummins won the toss and invited Team India to bat first on a tricky wicket. Team India struggled to post a fighting as the team tumbled on meagre 240 runs. This is Australia's sixth World Cup trophy, most won by any team.

Australian players react

Travis Head was announced the player of the match and said, "What an amazing day! Just thrilled to be a part of it. It's a lot better than seeing the World Cup on the couch at home. I was a little bit nervous but Marnus played exceptionally well and soaked all the pressure. I felt the way Mitch [Marsh] took the game on set the tone and that was the energy we wanted. It was a great decision to bowl first and the wicket got better as the game went on. It paid dividends and nice to play a role. Again, it is something I work hard on and nice to hold on and contribute in front of a full house. Definitely third on the list and nice to contribute."

Marnus Labuschagne said, "What we've achieved today is unbelievable. It's the best achievement I've ever been part of. India have been the team of the tournament, but you knew if you play your best cricket, you have a chance. Our bowlers were sensational and Travis put on one hell of a display. The way everything has happened is unbelievable. I'm lost for words. Two months ago, I wasn't even in the one-day team in South Africa."

Josh Hazlewood said, "I think it's bigger than 2015 World Cup victory. Great crowd, Indian fans are second to none. Tonight, we put it together when it counts."

David Warner said, "Our bowlers were fantastic and they set the tone from ball one. The fielding again supported that. Look, there was a bit of nervous energy in the dressing room, but fantastic partnership between Heady and Marnus."

Stephen Smith said, "It's incredible and yeah it was just a great performance. The bowlers set the tone and the fielding was great this evening. Took the game on and kept playing to our strengths. Wasn't the ideal start for us, but we had the belief. Fortunately, we were able to do that and Australia typically plays well in those moments. Big year for us, also winning the Test Championship."

Mitchell Starc praised captain Pat Cummins and said, "He was phenomenal and he has been phenomenal all tournament. It capped off an unbelievable eight weeks for this group. To win a World Cup in India...bloody successful and bloody enjoyable."