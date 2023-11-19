 IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Achieved These Feats During Big Game Against Australia
IANSUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
Ahmedabad, November 19: India batter Virat Kohli went past former Australia captain Ricky Ponting to go second on the list of most runs in ODI World Cups during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma crossed Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara

Moreover, India skipper Rohit Sharma crossed Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara in the list to go fourth. While Kohli surpassed Ponting with 1744 runs in 37 innings, Rohit surpassed Sangakkara with 1560 runs in 28 innings. India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, with 2278 runs in 44 innings, sits top, while Australia’s former captain Ponting is in third with 1743 runs in 42 innings.

Rohit also overtook New Zealand’s Kane Williamson

Furthermore, Rohit also overtook New Zealand’s Kane Williamson to score the most World Cup runs in a single edition as captain during its Men's ODI World 2023 final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Rohit went past Williamson with his 29th run

Rohit went past Williamson with his 29th run to surpass his 578-run tally, which came in the 2019 edition. He got out on 47 in the 10th over by Glenn Maxwell to finish his campaign with 597 runs. At the time of writing this report, India were 97-3 in 15 overs with Kohli (32*) and Kl Rahul (8*) batting.

