AUS vs ZIM: Aussie pacer Mitchel Starc bags 200th ODI wicket, breaks Saqlain Mushtaq's 23-year-old record

Mitchel Starc of Australia took his 200th wicket in the 102nd match, passing Saqlain Mushtaq to top the list of the category. |

Though the Australian cricket team had little to celebrate in the final ODI of their ongoing series against Zimbabwe, pace bowler Mitchel Starc (32) was given a reason to celebrate as he took his 200th ODI wicket here in Townsville.

The pacer moved ahead of Pakistani spinner Saqlain Mushtaq by breaking his 23-year-old record of achieving the number of wickets faster.

Starc has created a new record in his 102nd ODI as he dismissed tail-ender Ryan Burl after an easy catch taken by Cameron Green at mid-off. According to cricket.com.au, Saqlain did this in his 104th ODI.

Starc tops the list of Aussie Pacers

Starc tops in the list of bowlers from Australia, followed by Brett Lee (112 ODI), Shane Warne (125 ODI), Mitchel Johnson (129) and Glenn McGrath (133). The pacer is also the quickest to reach 100 dismissals (52 ODI) in 2016. Though Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan improved on that total in 2018, he did so in eight fewer games.

Memorable win for Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe defeated Australia by three wickets in the third and final One-day International on Saturday, with leg-spinner Burl taking five wickets for just ten runs and bringing the hosts to their knees. Though Australia clinched the series 2-1, it was the manner in which the hosts capitulated which stood out, with nine of their batters scoring in single digits. Opener David Warner, with his patient 96-ball 94, helped the hosts to 141 before they were bundled out in 31 overs. In reply, Zimbabwe notched up the required runs for the loss of seven wickets in 39 overs to record a memorable win.