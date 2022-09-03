'Quite impressive': Netizens ecstatic as Zimbabwe record historic ODI win against Australia

Netizens were left impressed as Zimbabwe scored a historic three-wicket victory against the Aaron Finch-led Australia, with leg-spinner Ryan Burl grabbing five wickets for just 10 runs as he brought the hosts to their knees in the third and final One-day International here on Saturday.

Though Australia clinched the series 2-1, it was the manner in which the hosts capitulated which stood out, with nine of their batters scoring in single digit. Opener David Warner, with his patient 96-ball 94, helped the hosts to 141 before they were bundled out in 31 overs.

In reply, Zimbabwe notched up the required runs for the loss of seven wickets in 39 overs to record a memorable win.

Here are a few reactions

