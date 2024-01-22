AUS vs WI: Travis Head Doubtful For 2nd Test After Testing Positive For Covid-19, Usman Khawaja Cleared To Play

The Australian cricket team received a good and a bad news on Monday regarding batters Usman Khawaja and Travis Head, ahead of their second Test against the West Indies in Brisbane.

Khawaja has been cleared from his head injury to play the match but Head might have to skip it after testing positive for Covid-19.

Khawaja had got hit on the head by a Shamar Joseph bouncer during the first Test in Adelaide while Head fell ill following Australia's 10-wicket win in the series opener.

Head's travel to Brisbane delayed

He underwent a COVID test after the match and was found to be positive. The 30-year-old will remain in isolation along till January 23 to allow more time for his recovery before joining the team in Brisbane.

This is the second time Head has contracted the virus after 2021 due to which he had missed the 4th Ashes Test vs England in Sydney.

The second Test between Australia and West Indies will be played at the Gabba from January 25.

Big concern for Australia

Head was player of the match at The Adelaide Oval after scoring 119 runs in Australia's first innings while Khawaja was the next-best batter with 45.

Head has been Australia's best batter in Tests and ODIs over the last year therefore, losing him in the next match will be a massive blow for Pat Cummins & Co.

But Khawaja's news is a positive sign for the hosts as he is the only batter in the squad who is a regular opener after the retirement of David Warner.

Former captain Steve Smith opened for the first time in his career in the Adelaide Test but only managed 12 and 11* in his maiden outing.

Khawaja showing no signs of concussion

Khawaja had to retire hurt due to the nasty head blow with just 1 run needed for victory in the first Test. He has not displayed any signs of a concussion since the injury and therefore, got the clearance to play the next Test. He will resume training in Brisbane on Tuesday.

"Khawaja was assessed again today and has no symptoms of delayed concussion," a CA spokesperson said.