Aus vs WI: Captain Aaron Finch steps up to rescue home side, watch

Aaron Finch stepped it up to rescue Australia against a gritty West Indies side in the 1st of the two-match T20 series at Gold Coast, Australia on Wednesday, October 5.
Chasing a 146 to win, Australia were reeling at 58-5 before captain Finch produced a fighting 58 to steady the hosts’ innings.
Finch's 53-ball innings included six hits to the fence. The skipper departed after he was caught by Jason Holder off the bowling of Alzarri Joseph.
Earlier, Josh Hazlewood grabbed 3-35 as the Australian attack restricted a new-look West Indies to 145-9.
Kyle Mayers top scored with 39, while Odean Smith chipped in 27 crucial late runs after the visitors started strongly but faltered mid-match in the face of quality bowling.
Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins both took two wickets apiece.
