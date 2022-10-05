Aus vs WI: Captain Aaron Finch steps up to rescue home side, watch

Australian batsman Aaron Finch | AFP PHOTO

Aaron Finch stepped it up to rescue Australia against a gritty West Indies side in the 1st of the two-match T20 series at Gold Coast, Australia on Wednesday, October 5.

Chasing a 146 to win, Australia were reeling at 58-5 before captain Finch produced a fighting 58 to steady the hosts’ innings.

Finch's 53-ball innings included six hits to the fence. The skipper departed after he was caught by Jason Holder off the bowling of Alzarri Joseph.

Earlier, Josh Hazlewood grabbed 3-35 as the Australian attack restricted a new-look West Indies to 145-9.

Kyle Mayers top scored with 39, while Odean Smith chipped in 27 crucial late runs after the visitors started strongly but faltered mid-match in the face of quality bowling.

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins both took two wickets apiece.