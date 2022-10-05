e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAus vs WI: Captain Aaron Finch steps up to rescue home side, watch

Aus vs WI: Captain Aaron Finch steps up to rescue home side, watch

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 05, 2022, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
Australian batsman Aaron Finch | AFP PHOTO
Follow us on

Aaron Finch stepped it up to rescue Australia against a gritty West Indies side in the 1st of the two-match T20 series at Gold Coast, Australia on Wednesday, October 5.

Chasing a 146 to win, Australia were reeling at 58-5 before captain Finch produced a fighting 58 to steady the hosts’ innings.

Finch's 53-ball innings included six hits to the fence. The skipper departed after he was caught by Jason Holder off the bowling of Alzarri Joseph.

Earlier, Josh Hazlewood grabbed 3-35 as the Australian attack restricted a new-look West Indies to 145-9.

Kyle Mayers top scored with 39, while Odean Smith chipped in 27 crucial late runs after the visitors started strongly but faltered mid-match in the face of quality bowling.

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins both took two wickets apiece.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Request you to look at numbers': Rahul Dravid gives stern reply to scribe on Axar Patel question

'Request you to look at numbers': Rahul Dravid gives stern reply to scribe on Axar Patel question

Aus vs WI: Captain Aaron Finch steps up to rescue home side, watch

Aus vs WI: Captain Aaron Finch steps up to rescue home side, watch

ICC T20I rankings: Suryakumar Yadav closes in on top spot; KL Rahul jumps seven places to 14th

ICC T20I rankings: Suryakumar Yadav closes in on top spot; KL Rahul jumps seven places to 14th

'Unbelievable': Kyle Mayers' shot against Aussie Cameron Green wows netizens

'Unbelievable': Kyle Mayers' shot against Aussie Cameron Green wows netizens

Ind vs SA, 3rd T20: Death bowling a concern as Men in Blue clinch series 2-1

Ind vs SA, 3rd T20: Death bowling a concern as Men in Blue clinch series 2-1