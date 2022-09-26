'I can't miss the match': Determined Suryakumar Yadav on playing 3rd T20 v Aus despite stomach ache

Suryakumar Yadav en route his 69 in India's win over Australia | ANI

Suryakumar Yadav has revealed that he played the 3rd T20I match against Australia despite suffering a stomach ace hours before the decider.

India registered a thrilling 6-wicket win in final T20 to clinch the series 2-1 in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 25.

Hard-hitting knock

During the match, Suryakumar played a hard-hitting knock of 69 runs in just 36 balls. His innings was decorated with five delightful boundaries and five big sixes. He struck the ball at an impressive strike rate of 191.67.

Talking about his condition before the match, Suryakumar said he was feeling unwell but was keen to play in the match. "Due to travelling and weather change, I had a stomach ache in the morning. I told the physios that do whatever, give me any pills, but get me ready for the decider. If it was a World Cup final, how would have I reacted? I can't miss the match due to pain,” he was quoted saying by India Today.

Leading run-scorer

Meanwhile, Suryakumar became the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket of 2022.

The star Indian T20I batter accomplished this feat during his side's third T20I match against Australia in Hyderabad.

This year, Suryakumar Yadav has scored 682 runs at an average of 37.88 in 20 matches in the shortest format. His best individual score this year is 117. One century and four half-centuries have come out of his bat. Suryakumar's strike rate is also at an impressive 182.84.

He is followed by Dipendra Singh Airee of Nepal (626), Sabawoon Davizi of the Czech Republic (612), Pakistan's star batter Mohammad Rizwan (556) and West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran (553).

The batter has shown a lot of consistency this year. He is ranked third in the ICC Men's T20I Rankings for batters, behind South Africa's Aiden Markram and Pakistan's Rizwan.

Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his fifty.

Read Also ICC T20 rankings: Suryakumar Yadav leapfrogs Babar Azam to 3rd spot